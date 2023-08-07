Plies Hilariously Reacts To Alabama Riverboat Brawl: 'I Wish I Was There!' [Video]

The Black community continues to rejoice over a fight that took place at Montgomery, Alabama’s Riverfront Park.

via: HipHopDX

Plies has again weighed in on the latest pop culture happenings, this time sharing his colorful reaction to the brawl that broke out at an Alabama riverfront this past weekend.

The viral incident took place at Montgomery Riverfront Park on Saturday evening (August 5), and appeared to be racially divided as several white and Black people were seen fighting each other on the dock.

The mass scuffle stemmed from a dispute between a Black dock worker and a group of white men regarding a pontoon boat that was reportedly blocking dock space needed to park a riverboat.

Footage showed the men arguing with each other for several minutes before one of the white men charged at the Black man, who reacted by spinning his cap around and fighting back.

From there, several other white men jumped in and began hitting the dock worker. One witness, apparently watching from the riverboat, could be heard screaming, “Y’all help that brother!” to onlookers who were on shore.

At least one Black man heeded the call and stepped in to break up the fight. Another even swam to the dock to help out. “Get up there, young buck!” someone off-camera could be heard saying as they cheered him on.

The violence didn’t stop there, though, as a group of shirtless Black men were later seen confronting the white pontoon boat driver and his family, with at least one punch being thrown. When a group of white men — and even women — rushed over, all hell broke loose.

At one point during the brawl, a Black man was seen swinging a foldable chair and used it to hit a white woman over the head, prompting gasps and screams from onlookers. The culprit was quickly detained by police officers who had arrived on scene and were eventually able to diffuse the situation.

Here’s another angle of that boat dock fight #Alabama pic.twitter.com/guasMulhwB — Johnny (@tallyman2023) August 7, 2023

Plies was among those who reveled in the racially-charged mayhem, and took to Instagram on Sunday (August 6) to post a video of his hilarious reaction.

“Bitch, I wish I was in Alabama tonight!” he said in a high-pitched voice while excitedly bouncing on his feet and shadow boxing. “Yeah, them boys caught y’all fuck-ass tonight! Yeah, bitch! Ha haaa! Oooh, that n-gga was swimming. Ha haaa!”

After catching his breath, the “Bust It Baby” hitmaker leaned closer into the camera and said: “Them boys ain’t bullshittin’ in Alabama. Y’all thought shit was sweet … Bitch, I was I was there! They caught y’all fuck-ass tonight!”

“B*tch I Wish I Was In Alabama Tonight Bih!!!!” he captioned the clip. “They Gave It To Y’all Azz Tonight!!!! (As Long As They Ain’t Whip No Kids Or Women) But All Y’all Tripled Teamed My Boy On The Dock Y’all Azz Get It Bih!!!”

Former NFL star Terrell Owens shared Plies’ enthusiasm, writing in the comments section: “You ain’t by yo self! I shole wish I was at the crib last night too! Trump got these white people feelin themselves! I bet they’ll think twice before running up on some more black people!”

Jazze Pha added: “HahahaaAA Boooyy U beeen Crazy !!! [crying face emojis]”

According to local outlet WSFA 12, Montgomery Police have issued four arrest warrants over the riverfront brawl and it’s possible more will follow after they review additional footage. Police confirmed that several people have been detained and charges are pending.

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement on Sunday.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”