Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Sade Appears To Hit Back At Critics Of Their Relationship

Sade, an influencer who was rumored to be Ne-Yo’s baby mama, confirmed that rumor with a lot of pride this past week.

via: AceShowbiz

Sade has taken to her Instagram Story to share some fiery message to the haters while gushing over her baby daddy.

On Saturday, April 22, Sade showered the 43-year-old singer/songwriter with praise while posting a clip of him performing at what seems to be a club. “Mmmmmm sexy a** baby daddy,” she captioned it, before adding, “F**k what you talking about” with some sweaty emojis.

Ne-Yo and Sade have gone public with their romance after he finalized divorce with ex-wife Crystal Smith a.k.a. Crystal Renay Williams. On April 14, Sade shared videos from her birthday celebration at what looked like a club.

Ne-Yo couldn’t get his hands off his baby mama, touching her booty as she was dancing in one clip. Another clip showed Sade carrying two Fendi shopping bags, seemingly to brag about some expensive gifts that the R&B singer bought for her, as he stood close to her. The two were also getting cozy to each other in another video, with Ne-Yo touching her breast from behind before she was grinding on him.

Showing her appreciation for her man, Sade also posted a video showing her giving the “So Sick” hitmaker a hug. She wrote in the caption, “Thank You,” with a party face emoji.

Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2022, accusing her of infidelity. She claimed that he fathered a child with Sade during their marriage. The former couple finalized their divorce in January. They share three children Shaffer Jr., six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 20 months.

In September, it was revealed that Sade got pregnant with their second child together. She announced in March that she had given birth to her son Brixton. “Hey Brixton, I loooooove you pooh… welcome home my beautiful baby,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the infant.

Ne-Yo is also a father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.