Natalia Bryant Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Wants ‘Kobe-Like Child’ with Her

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has filed a request for a restraining order against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles, court records show.

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday (Nov. 21), against a 32-year-old gun obsessed man who has been stalking her since she was a minor.

According to reports, the court filing states that Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp allegedly started to harass Natalia, 19, on social media in 2020, when she was just 17-years-old and he was 30. “I do not feel safe,” she told the court, before adding that she has never met Kemp, who believes the pair are in a romantic relationship.

In July 2021, Kemp allegedly sent Natalia a DM with a picture of her father, Kobe, and wrote, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe’”, adding a red heart. The filing states that he has hopes of having “a Kobe-like child together.” Natalia also said she received another message from him in October 2022 that read, “I Love You And I’m Sorry. Can We Talk And Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again..?”

Kemp attempted to find her on the University of Southern California campus, where she studies, at least twice. The most recent attempt was on Nov. 2, when he showed up to one of her classes. There were multiple witnesses to the escalating harassment including the USC faculty, USC Department of Public Safety and her sorority members, according to the filing.

The filing states that Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and or convicted at least four times for misdemeanor crimes, and one of those incidents involved a firearm. He posted on his Instagram account that he wanted to purchase a “Glock Switch.”

The restraining order request asks that Kemp be required to stay at least 200 yards away from Natalia, her home, workplace, vehicle, sorority house and the USC campus. The next hearing date is set for Dec. 14.