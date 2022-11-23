Wendy Williams Appears Happy, Healthy at First Public Event Since Rehab [Video]

Wendy Williams appeared happy and healthy at her first public event since completing her latest stint in rehab.

via: E! News

More than a month after returning home from a private stay at a wellness facility, the talk-show host stepped out on Nov. 21 to attend her former radio station’s annual Circle of Sisters gathering.

Held at Resorts World in Queens, N.Y., the event featured Wendy sitting down for a conversation with WBLS DJ JusNik.

Her rep Shawn Zanotti told E! News that fans moved Wendy to tears with rounds of applause, gratitude and praise when she participated in the event. While speaking in front of an audience of admirers, Wendy said, “These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you.”

As seen in exclusive photos, Wendy showed off her signature style by wearing furry boots and a sparkling ensemble for her afternoon in the Big Apple.

Back on Oct. 18, E! News confirmed that Wendy was home and healing after checking into a wellness facility in August.

In a statement to E! News, her rep said at the time, “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, ‘Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'”

The updates come more than a year after Wendy announced in a Sept. 2021 Instagram post that she was dealing with “ongoing medical issues” and would be taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show.

A spokesperson for the syndicated talk show later confirmed to E! News that the final episode of her show would air June 17, noting the series’ end comes “after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Sherri Shepard would later begin her own series Sherri, run by the former Wendy Williams Show crew, but not before giving thanks to her predecessor.

“If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on ‘Hot Topics,’ her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature ‘Ask Wendy’ segments and, of course, her famous, ‘How you doin’?'” Sherri said during the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “And I want to say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many. So many.”