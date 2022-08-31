N.C. Mom Arrested at Hospital, Accused of Killing 2- and 3-Year-Old Daughters

A North Carolina mom is in custody after police accused her of killing her two toddler girls over the weekend.

via: BET

According to WNCN, an arrest warrant alleges that 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle murdered her two daughters – ages 2 and 3 – the day before she was arrested.

The news station reports that Raleigh police said officers were called to Duke Raleigh Hospital just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. She was subsequently arrested and charged with felony murder.

A news release reveals that the two children were sisters and Battle was their mother. According to birth records obtained by WRAL, she also has a 6-year-old son named Haven Gabriel with the daughters’ names listed as Amora Lou, 3, and Trinity Michelle, 2.

Police say they had no record of calls for child abuse or neglect for Battle’s address.

A caretaker of one of the children told WRAL that the youngest daughter was a “spitfire” who was full of energy and always happy.

Further details surrounding how the young girls were allegedly killed are not currently available.