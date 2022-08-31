DaBaby Appears To Respond After New Orleans Concert Canceled Over Low Ticket Sales

DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride.

via: HotNewHipHop

DaBaby seemed unphased by reports that he had to cancel a concert in New Orleans due to low ticket sales, sharing a GIF of himself smirking on Twitter in response to the story. The rapper was apparently only able to sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat Smoothie King Center, according to TMZ.

The GIF shows DaBaby looking around before smirking and taking a sip of a drink.

Promotion for the show was being handled by Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester and Greg Pulver through their companies Clear Bizness Entertainment and 70/30.

In a statement provided to NOLA.com, Pulver said: “We sincerely apologize that we must postpone the For The Culture Tour stop in New Orleans featuring DaBaby that was set to happen on September 2nd. The public information being released is false and we didn’t authorize anyone to announce the cancellation of this event.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, our intentions and actions have been to work with the Smoothie King Center and artist management to postpone this event. We are in the process of working with all parties involved to announce future dates and times.”

As for what caused the low turnout, Sylvester cites the decision to book the EDM group, Showtek, on the lineup and says that when the event is rescheduled, it will feature exclusively hip hop artists. He also speculated that DaBaby’s past homophobic comments may have hurt his popularity.

DaBaby’s next concert is scheduled for October 29 in Paris, France.

Check out DaBaby’s recent tweet below.