Mystery Reportedly Deepens Over Tragic ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman’s Death: ‘He Was Hanging Around The Wrong People’ | www.lovebscott.com

Tragedy around Gary Coleman’s 2010 death reportedly deepens with a new documentary.

Gary Coleman’s former Diff’rent Strokes co-star Todd Bridges has declared the tragic actor was hanging around “the wrong people” after he shot to stardom.

In an interview that adds to the growing mystery over Coleman’s downfalls and death, Bridges believes the pint-sized star was surrounded by vultures who took advantage of his fame and fortune.

The 59-year-old actor – who played Willis Jackson on hit sitcom Diff’rent Strokes spoke out as a new documentary on Coleman raises questions over whether the actor may have been murdered by his wife.

He said about Coleman, who died aged 42 in 2010 after years of personal and financial struggles: “That’s what happens when people get greedy. They tend to just take money… and steal things.

“We all lost some money to some people. The only thing that’s different in my life is that I made it through. I’m still here.

“I’m working and doing other stuff.”

He added that when it came to Coleman: “I just think he was around the wrong people.”

Coleman famously sued his parents for mismanagement of his income while working as a child actor and is thought to have earned $18 million throughout his career,

But when he died he had a reported net worth of just $75,000.

Todd is desperate to keep the legacy of his former co-star, whose character is still fondly remembered for his now-iconic catchphrase “Whatcha talkin’ bout Willis?” alive.

He added to Fox News Digital: “It’s very important to speak out about Gary Coleman. “People need to know who he really was. He was a good kid. People need to know that.”

As previously reported, it is feared Coleman may not have died of natural causes.

Fourteen years ago, his passing was ruled an accident – amid a war over his estate and massive controversy over his wife pulling the plug on his life support.

We have told how the shocking new documentary Gary, which premiered on Thursday, August 29 on Peacock, has raised astonishing fresh allegations his wife Shannon Price could have been behind his untimely death.

Medical examiners said his tumble at his home in Santaquin, Utah, sparked a fatal intracranial hemorrhage – but Gary suggests there may have been a far more sinister truth behind the tragedy.

Coleman’s long-time friend and former business manager Dion Mial – as well as the late actor’s pals Darren Nord and Brandi Buys – cast huge doubt on the official narrative, with all fingers pointing at his wife Price.

Mial and others are skeptical over Coleman’s injuries being caused by a simple fall due to his short stature.

He said: “We were absolutely stumped, because there were way too many questions with no answers.”

Nord echoed Coleman’s ex-manager, branding the circumstances of his death “suspicious”.

Price’s actions on the day of Coleman’s fall are also put in the spotlight.

A chilling 911 call reveals her reluctance to assist her injured husband – with Price head telling an operator from the scene of his apparent fall: “No, I can’t, it’s like all bloody, and I’m not… I’m not trying to… he, he’s not with it.”

Price then mentions fleeing the scene because she was worried about her own health, saying: “I don’t want to be traumatized right now.”

Adding to the suspicion, Price did not accompany Coleman to the hospital and later made the decision to take him off life support – despite Coleman’s wishes to be kept alive for two weeks in case of a catastrophe.

Price defends herself, saying: “I didn’t touch him…nothing happened.”

She made headlines with her jaw-dropping decision to sell a photo of Coleman on his deathbed.

Mial slams it in the Gary documentary as “one of the most depraved acts I’ve ever seen perpetrated on another human being in my life”.

While there is no concrete evidence to prove that Price played a direct role in Coleman’s death, Gary leaves viewers questioning the official story and wondering if the once-loved child star met a far murkier end.

