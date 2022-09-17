Music Exec Chaka Zulu, Longtime Manager of Ludacris, Arrested on Murder Charge

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager, has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to local Atlanta news outlet WSBTV, the music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, has also been charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.

Chaka surrendered to authorities on Sept 13 and bonded out on the same day.

News of his charges comes several weeks after he was one of three people shot on June 26 after a reported fight outside his Buckhead restaurant.

Story developing…