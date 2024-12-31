Muni Long Says Atlantic Records Gave Pitbull “Timber” Without Her Permission, Made Her Re-Record the Chorus When Kesha Couldn’t Hit The Right Note

BY: Walker Published 30 mins ago

Singer and songwriter Muni Long recently accused Atlantic Records of attempting to manipulate her. In a TikTok video, she recounted three separate incidents, with the first involving the 2013 hit “Timber” by Pitbull and Kesha.

In her post, Muni Long explained that she co-wrote the song’s hook, post-chorus, and bridge with Breyan Isaacs. She shared that Atlantic Records initially loved the track and considered giving it to Flo Rida before ultimately selecting Pitbull. Although she was unaware of this decision, Long said she didn’t mind.

However, Muni Long revealed that a couple of weeks before the song’s release, the label contacted her, asking her to come to the studio to “cut some vocals.” According to Long, the studio explained that the singer (believed to be Kesha) couldn’t hit the high notes, and they wanted her to re-record her part to match Kesha’s vocal range. While Long did not mention Kesha directly, it was widely inferred that she was referring to the pop star, who was featured on the final version of the song.

Muni Long reveals Atlantic Records gave Pitbull ‘Timber’ without her permission and made her re-do the chorus because Kesha wasn’t able to hit the right note in the song. She claims they refused to pay her and Kesha’s mother was trying to get 2% publishing on the song. pic.twitter.com/hVtGZrAwmx — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) December 31, 2024

Muni Long went on to explain how she ended up re-recording some of the backing vocals for “Timber.” She claimed that parts of the song had been altered from what she had originally written, which she noticed when the studio called her in for the re-recording. When she asked why the changes were made, the label reportedly explained that the singer (assumed to be Kesha) couldn’t reach the high notes. Long alleged that the studio wanted her to modify the vocals to better match Kesha’s modified version so they could use them under Kesha’s voice without noticeable differences.

11 years ago, Pitbull & Kesha released 'Timber' pic.twitter.com/1saYagMshP — popculture (@notgwendalupe) October 6, 2024

Additionally, Long claimed that she was never paid for the re-recording and later learned that Kesha’s mother had attempted to secure a 2% publishing stake in “Timber,” despite Kesha allegedly not having contributed any lyrics to the song.

This came after Muni Long recently uploaded an Instagram video refusing to write songs for “non-melanated artists” from Atlantic Records.