Montell Jordan Beat Prostate Cancer With Early Detection & Faith in God

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Singer Montell Jordan revealed that he in now cancer-free after beating prostate cancer due to early detection.

The “This Is How We Do It” singer tells TMZ Hip Hop his 2024 started off rocky, but he underwent a prostatectomy surgery about six weeks ago and says it was the early detection and proactive doctors who saved his life!!!

His prostate is gone but not his faith … Montell credits his relationship with God for getting him out of the mud.

As a pastor himself, he wants his personal testimony to inspire others to pursue early screenings — and he can show them better than he can tell them!!!

Montell tells us he’s currently working on a documentary to knock down the stigmas revolving around health screenings, in addition to working on a Christmas project. He’s healthy and rejuvenated!!!

via: TMZ

Aside from being cancer-free, Jordan is also working on a documentary that will be focused on the importance of getting health screenings as well as breaking down the stigmas around it. He is also working on a Christmas project and said that he’s healthy and rejuvenated.

Montell Jordan recently celebrated his 56th birthday. We’re glad to know that he’s doing much better.

