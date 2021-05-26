Montana Yao Denies Getting Back With Malik Beasley After Blasting Larsa Pippen on Social Media: 'Who Said I Took Him Back?'

Montana Yao wants you to know that she’s not back with Malik Beasley even though she went after his side-chick Larsa Pippen on social media.

Tuesday evening, Montana took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“Some of y’all are trippin,” she wrote. “Who said we back together? Or I took him back? Lmao Just cause I said my son and I appreciate an over due apology? Y’all some weirdos fr and don’t want to see a successful co parenting situation??”

She added, “Y’all coming at me as if I haven’t publicly and privately gone off on this man these past few months? Talking about I’m coming for the wrong person. Nah I said what I said to ol girl and it was long over due. Other than that I love y’all who been supporting me throughout this whole thing.”

Girl, we don’t even care anymore. Do you — because clearly Malik is out here doing him.