Porsha Williams Talks Marrying Simon Guobadia, Says She Plans to Have Three Weddings [Video]

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia plan on celebrating their love with not one, not two, but THREE wedding ceremonies.

On a recent episode of Dish Nation, Porsha said how she can related to Gwen Stefani’s pain when it comes to planning a wedding because she’s been doing the same thing.

“I think Simon done pulled a page out of Blake’s book, he did say do whatever you want, it’s your day, I want you to experience it all,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “I think he kinda put it all on me too, I think I’m feeling Gwen Stefani’s pain here.”

She then added that she and Simon plan to have three ceremonies; a “native law and custom”, a “regular” ceremony, and one more wedding at “one of the houses that are out of the country.”

We see you, Porsha.

Watch the clip below.

