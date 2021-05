Vivica A. Fox recently went on record saying that ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is the love of her life.

Well, apparently that comment was just a little too much for 50’s current girlfriend, Cuban Link, to ignore.

Underneath a post capturing Vivica’s declaration, Cuban responded with a simple-yet-shady remark.

The violins? Really? We’d be willing to bet 50 would take Vivica back if she put the pressure on him — wouldn’t you?