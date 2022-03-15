Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Company Announces Launch of Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies ‘Mike Bites’

Mike Tyson’s cannabis company is launching ear-shaped weed gummies called “Mike Bites” — which is a cheeky nod to his infamous ear-biting incident nearly 25 years ago.

For those of you too young to remember, Mike bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off during a heavyweight match back in 1997.

via Complex:

Tyson’s weed brand announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday, saying the gummies will be sold at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada. Tyson even put his stamp of approval on the gummies, writing, “These ears actually taste good!”

As reported by The Mirror, Tyson pitched the idea of the gummies to Holyfield back in 2019 on an episode of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive something like that?’” Holyfield explained. “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too – it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

“You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears. Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em,” Tyson said.

We’re not mad at the idea — it’s a little gross, but creative!

These ears actually taste good! — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 15, 2022