Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF Medication ‘Put Me Into Menopause’

Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid about her decision to have a baby with fiancée Travis Barker at age 42.

In a new teaser for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu series, Kourtney reveals the medication she took to try to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization caused severe side effects like weight gain and menopause-like symptoms.

via Page Six:

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” Kardashian said of her fertility treatments in the sneak peek.

The Poosh founder also shared in a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, some of the social media backlash she’s gotten amid her IVF process, including how she’s “gained so much weight.”

“I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” Kardashian told her momager.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she added. “Literally into menopause.”

Jenner, 66, seemed shocked by what her eldest daughter shared and asked, “Based off of what? A drug?” to which Kardashian replied, “Yes.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum didn’t disclose the name of the medication.

Fans on social media agreed that Kardashian should not be ridiculed for her appearance.

One person wrote under a post of the teaser clip, “This is so true, always felt sad for her when people have commented on her weight & ‘looking pregnant’… bless her.”

Another added, “Anyone who has gone through IVF can totally relate to this. It isn’t the most amazing experience.”

In December 2021, Kardashian shut down pregnancy speculation after a fan commented under a pic of her in a bikini, “Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?”

The mother of three snapped back, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Kardashian did not announce that she and boyfriend Travis Barker want to have a baby together until the trailer for “The Kardashians” dropped earlier this week.

The mother of three said in the clip, “Travis and I want to have a baby,” over footage of the couple’s October 2021 engagement.

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker, meanwhile, shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He also helps raise Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

We wish Kourtney and Travis the best on their baby journey. In Vitro is no joke.