Mike Tyson Reportedly Suffers Medical Emergency on Plane From Miami to Los Angeles | lovebscott.com

Eyewitnesses reportedly tell In Touch Weekly that the professional boxer had an apparent medical emergency on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 26.

The professional boxer “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” his rep told Page Six on Monday.

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” the spokesperson continued, clarifying that Tyson, 57, is now “doing great.”

In Touch Weekly was the first to report on the “apparent medical scare” over the weekend, but Tyson’s rep clapped back at “false reporting that his medical attention caused” a delay prior to takeoff.

It was, instead, “due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

Tyson’s health scare comes two months before he is set to return to the ring and fight Jake Paul.

The actor called the match-up a “no-brainer” when it was announced earlier this month.

“He’s the new up-and-coming guy on the scene,” he told press. “I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing that now. It’s just something I want to do.

“No one else can do this,” Tyson continued at the time. “Who else can shut the sporting world down? No one else can do it.”

Tyson admitted that his “body is s–t.”

The “Mike Tyson Mysteries” star has, however, been documenting his rigorous training via Instagram all month as he gets “back at it.”

Paul, 27, has been doing the same on his own account.

“I’m gonna bite your ear off Mikey,” the YouTube vlogger joked in a recent video, referencing Tyson’s infamous 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield.

Paul called himself a “natural-born heavyweight” in a press conference this month, saying he “will be able to” take the retired pro.

“I’m a natural-born heavyweight,” he said. “I’m gonna show Mike who has more power. I think he’s underestimating me. I think everyone else is underestimating me.”

So far, Paul has faced mixed martial artist Ben Askren, UFC’s Tyron Woodley and MMA star Anderson Silva, among others.

Tyson, for his part, competed professionally from 1985 to 2005 and was the undisputed heavyweight champion for four years.

His and Tyson’s fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, streams live on Netflix on July 20.

