Mike Tyson Left ‘Depressed’ After Losing To Jake Paul [Video]

At 58, boxing legend Mike Tyson stepped back into the ring for the first time in almost two decades to face Jake Paul, a social media star 31 years his junior.

The event, which was streamed to 65 million people on Netflix, was Iron Mike’s first professional bout in 19 years.

Tyson’s return to the sport was highly controversial, with the boxing community left divided due to the age-gap between the boxing legend and Paul.

While the once undisputed champion was handed a lucrative payday, his return back to normality has left him feeling melancholic.

‘That fight was such a big ascent — we were so up and high, we were so excited,’ Tyson told FOX Sports Radio.

‘The fight’s over, boom. Wow, I’m kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back [into] our living situation [daily life], back to living. [We were] training for it 9 months.’

Paul and Tyson were due to square off in July, but the former world champion had to pull out due to an ulcer, causing the event to be pushed back to November.

The 58-year-old’s health scare was a cause for concern for boxing fans and experts alike before he suffered his seventh professional loss to Paul.

Following the clash, Tyson took to social media to share his pride in returning from a supposed near-death health scare to getting back in the ring.

‘This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

‘I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

‘To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.’

Before stepping into the ring, Tyson was not shy in opening up about the events that left him wondering whether he would survive.

Speaking to New York Magazine, Tyson explained: ‘I was in the bathroom throwing up blood. I asked the doctor, ‘Am I going to die?’ He said, ‘We have options’.

‘Options? I couldn’t believe it. I had, like, eight blood transfusions. The doctor said I lost half my blood. I almost died.

‘I lost 25 pounds in 11 days. Couldn’t eat. Only liquids. Every time I went to the bathroom, it smelled like tar. Didn’t even smell like s*** anymore. It was disgusting.

‘It threw me off [when I continued training]. All my coordination, stamina, everything was hectic getting back. I was peaked already. I could have fought him that day, now I got to start from scratch. I just don’t give up. I’m an a****** sometimes. I’m a d***. If I haven’t outlived my enemies, I’ve turned them into my friends.’

