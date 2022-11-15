Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield to Launch ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis-Infused Edibles [Video]

Over two decades ago, one of the most bizarre boxing matches in American history took place as Mike Tyson battled it out with Evander Holyfield in the ring. On June 28, 1997, as millions of stunned viewers watched, Tyson bit off a chunk of his opponent’s ear. At the time, the offense caused Tyson to be disqualified and lose his boxing license. It was later reinstated, but the moment was never forgotten.

The collaboration was announced Monday and comes 25 years after the pair’s infamous heavyweight championship matchup, in which Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk off of Holyfield’s ear.

The former opponents are reuniting under the newly formed cannabis company Carma Holdings, which also houses Tyson 2.0, Tyson’s existing cannabis company.

Tyson 2.0 already sells cannabis-infused products called Mike Bites, which are shaped like ears with a bite mark. Carma plans to release Holyfield’s own cannabis line in 2023.

“From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me,” Tyson said in a statement, adding that it is a “privilege to reunite” with his former opponent.

“Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain,” Holyfield said in a statement. “Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers.”

Tyson 2.0 and Carma said Holy Ears products will be available starting this month online and at retail locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey. They will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.

