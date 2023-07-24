Migos Rapper Quavo Aboard Miami Yacht Being Investigated for an Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery

Quavo found myself in a sticky situation over the weekend.

via: Page Six

Quavo was aboard a yacht in Miami Sunday night that is being investigated for an alleged strong-arm robbery, a police report obtained by Page Six confirms.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, two men aboard the vessel – neither of whom were Quavo – allegedly became “very aggressive” toward the captain and his crew when they informed them that the time on their boat rental was running out.

The two males, identified as Cornell A. Whitfield and Anteneh A. Workeneh, allegedly demanded a refund and began making verbal threats.

The captain alleged to police that one of the males even threatened to “kill” him and “throw him off the boat,” at one point removing the captain’s wallet and phone from his pocket.

The owner of the boat notified law enforcement upon hearing of the alleged incident, the report states, noting that police had “several males detained” pending arrival to the scene.

The police report confirmed that 32-year-old Quavo (whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall) was aboard the yacht at the time of the alleged incident. However, it’s unclear what his involvement was at this time.

A source tells Page Six that the “Walk It Talk It” rapper was at one point seen with his hands zip-tied behind his back following the alleged incident – before cops in Miami Beach released him.

“[Police] let [Quavo] go later and he and his entourage left in these big black SUVs with blacked out windows,” the source said, noting that Quavo appeared to be joined by a bodyguard and a “bunch of women.”

According to the police report, no arrests were made at the time due to conflicting statements. All subjects involved were released and left without incident.

Page Six has reached out to Quavo’s rep for comment.