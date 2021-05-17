Migos Announce Release Date for Long-Awaited ‘Culture III’ [Photo]

A few days ago, Migos shared a video for a new song, “Straightenin,” which stirred up optimism that the trio is finally ready to release their highly anticipated album Culture III.

via: Revolt

“June 11th. We’re Back,” they wrote.

The message was also accompanied by a press release screenshot, which read: “The following statement was released today by the Migos through their label Quality Control Music, located in Atlanta, GA; in response to questions about Culture III.”

Fans quickly drew the comparison between the trio’s brief statement and Michael Jordan’s iconic 1995 announcement about his return to the NBA, in which he said in a press statement: “I’m back.”

Fans have been waiting anxiously for Culture III and reacted enthusiastically in the post’s comments. Last week, Migos further stoked fans’ excitement by sharing the album’s latest single, “Straightenin,” which also arrived with a Keemotion-directed music video.

Culture III is expected to be the final installment in the group’s beloved Culture series, which began in 2017. At the 2020 Grammys, Quavo told Billboard that the upcoming project will bring the franchise to an official close.

“This is the last chapter of Culture… Now it’s time to close that moment of Culture,” he explained. “It’s time to move on as the Migos to another journey in life.”

Quavo also spoke with GQ about the record in July, saying, “The vibe on the album is more of Culture and that’s all I should really share. We feel good. We feel new and refreshed.”

Culture II, which arrived in 2018 and is the group’s most recent project, was a star-studded album. Spanning across 24 tracks, the record featured assists from 21 Savage, Drake, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Post Malone and 2 Chainz.

See Migos’ press release announcement about Culture III’s June 11 release date below.

Y’all excited for new Migos music?