Actor Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of the “Celebrity Big Brother UK” house after making a series of homophobic comments directed at fellow contestant JoJo Siwa. The 72-year-old’s behavior sparked widespread backlash and led to his ejection from the ITV reality show.

The remarks were so crude that the veteran actor was ultimately removed from “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” And of course, netizens have been sounding off about his actions — many calling for people to give LGBTQIA+ individuals basic respect. Here is a breakdown of what happened.

Mickey Rourke’s comments got him ejected from “Big Brother.”

In April 2025, Rourke joined the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” However, his time on the show was short-lived due to a series of inappropriate behaviors. He made several homophobic remarks towards Siwa, suggesting he could “make her straight” and referring to her with a derogatory term.

Rourke began by asking Siwa about her sexuality, bluntly questioning whether she liked girls or boys. When Siwa said she was into girls and happily in a relationship, the 72-year-old actor suggested he could change that. “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” Rourke said.

Siwa didn’t hold back. “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” she responded. Rourke kept pushing, later telling the 21-year-old, “I’ll tie you up.” During a separate conversation with other housemates, he added that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick,” referring to Siwa. “Love Island” Season 3 star and TV presenter Chris Hughes stepped in, telling Rourke, “You can’t say that.”

JoJo Siwa’s mom was disgusted by Mickey Rourke’s comments.

Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn, has slammed Mickey Rourke following his homophobic comments towards her daughter. In a video posted to Instagram, Jessalynn expressed her dismay over the incident and Rourke’s comments.

“I’m really sad though that I sent my kid to a foreign country to do a TV show, and she got treated like that, right away,” Jessalynn said. She went on to praise Siwa’s composure, adding, “I think she handled it great. Everyone has told me that she handled herself so well, but that doesn’t make it okay. Doesn’t make it right.”

Siwa’s girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, has also come out in support of the dancer. “Jo is one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever come to know, let alone had the privilege to call my partner,” Ebbs wrote. “We all witnessed misogyny play out on national television these last two days and the support for her has been swift, which it should be.”

This is not Rourke’s first rodeo with controversy.



The actor, who was once celebrated for his roles in films like “The Wrestler” and “Sin City,” is unfortunately no stranger to the headlines.

Bella Thorne accused Rourke of misconduct on the set of their 2020 film “Girl.” Thorne alleged that during filming, Rourke used a metal grinder on her pelvic area through her jeans, causing bruising and humiliation. “I had to work with this man — in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back,” Thorne wrote on her Instagram Story (via People magazine). “Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress.”

As of publishing, Rourke has not made any comments about his removal from the hit show or made a public apology for his actions. That said, folks are interested to see where the actor will go from here.

