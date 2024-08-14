Michael Rubin Says He Decided to Ban 'Not Like Us' from Playing at White Party with Drake in Attendance | www.lovebscott.com

Michael Rubin has confirmed that he was the one who instructed the DJs at his Fourth of July party not to play Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

via Complex:

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Rubin recalled the huge all-white party that took place at his home in the Hamptons, where guests such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Brady were taking in all the fun. When photos of Drake showing up at the event surfaced online, people wondered if K Dot’s scathing diss record “Not Like Us” rang through the speakers, given that the song is one of the biggest of the year.

According to Rubin, he enforced a rule that “Not Like Us” could not be played at the party. Rubin explained that he’d been friends with Drake for a long time and wouldn’t invite him to a party where that song would get several spins.

“It was true,” Rubin said. “I just didn’t think it was appropriate, so I said, ‘Hey, let’s not play anyone’s music that’s feuding with anyone here.’ That was a me decision. I just thought it wasn’t the appropriate thing to do.”

Rubin took a photo with Drake at the all-white party in which the rapper appeared fatigued, and fans joked that Kendrick had pushed him into a corner from all the lyrical assault he dished out in their beef. According to Rubin, the joke couldn’t have been farther from the truth, as he stated Drake was having a great time.

“You have to be built for social media, you got to be tough, you have to take shit from people,” Rubin said. “Look, Drake is an iconic artist that we all have tremendous respect for. What I said to Drake and I really believe this, this is a great test for him. You can’t get to where he’s got to and not have people coming for you.”

He added, “I sleep with one eye open. I know right now we have three businesses. People are coming for me in every business every day, and that’s part of with success comes more competition, more hatred, and you know the best people show why they’re the best, and if you’re not the best, you crack and you fall apart. So I think this is a great test for him. I think he’s going to come out with lots of incredible music.”

Watch the clip below.

Michael Rubin confirms that ‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar wasn’t allowed to be played at his all white party when Drake was there on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/bBXi0iMTB4 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 14, 2024