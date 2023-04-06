  1. Home
  2. News

Michael Jordan's Home Burglarized, 18-Year-Old Illinois Man Arrested and Charged

April 06, 2023 9:58 PM PST

Michael Jordan’s home was reportedly broken into on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Raiden Hagedorn was arrested on the scene.

via HNHH:

According to the report, “Highland Park Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call from neighbors at the 2700 block of Point Lane around 4:10 PM on Tuesday, April 4th.”

Police arrived on the scene, they witnessed seeing the young man who was arrested involving the incident.

Luckily, Jordan nor anyone else was home at the time of the incident.

Certainly, the former Chicago Bulls’ home isn’t easy to lose sight of. Jordan’s number 23 is personalized on the home’s front gate.

Raiden Hagedorn is one hell of a name, isn’t it?

 

Share This Post

Tags:Michael Jordan