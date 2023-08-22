‘I Was Michael Jackson's Tormented Boy Bride’: Pepsi Commercial Kid Alleges He was Only 8 at Time of Kinky Wedding

Michael Jackson accuser James Safechuck, has made some very wild accusations against the late singer.

via: Radar Online

Allegedly Jackson went through a secret marriage ceremony with an eight-year-old boy — which a judge excluded from the singer’s 2005 sex abuse trial.

The boy in the bizarre wedding ceremony, James Safechuck, on Aug. 18 won the right to revive his sex abuse lawsuit against the King of Pop’s estate.

The decades-old Jackson sex abuse claims shot into the headlines again when an appeals court in California found lawsuits from Safechuck and Wade Robson could be tried. Both allege the late singer-songwriter sexually abused them for years when they were boys.

A three-judge panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court, and that the men could validly claim that two Jackson-owned corporations which were named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them.

The judges did not rule on the truth of the allegations themselves.

That will be the subject of a forthcoming jury trial in Los Angeles.

Safechuck was an impressionable child when he met the Thriller star, while they shot a famous Pepsi commercial together. He claims Jackson repeatedly molested him.

What’s more, he insists the singer was so smitten with him, the Moonwalker arranged a hush-hush wedding ceremony, complete with a ring and a marriage certificate.

Jackson, who died at 50 after a drug overdose, would take Safechuck to several different homes he owned, including one called The Hideout in LA’s Century City.

There, they’d drink sweet wine and watch pornographic films, including flicks with children, according to a copy of Safechuck’s lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Safeshuck says the Billie Jean sensations even used sex code words and would scratch the inside of his palm with a finger to show he wanted sex.

He will testify Jackson repeatedly molested him in 1988 when they went on tour together and about the check Jackson wrote for more than $1 million to his father.

Their relationship worried Michael’s mother, Katherine, claims Safeshuck, who said for years she would ask: “Did something happen between you and Michael? Are you OK?”

Meanwhile, a Jackson family insider says relatives are “foaming at the mouth” and insist Safeshuck and Robson are “all about greed.”

They noted the men previously insisted Jackson didn’t molest them.