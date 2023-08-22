Snoop Dogg’s Sizzling Outdoor Concert Left 16 Hospitalized Due To Houston’s Unprecedented Weather Conditions

When Snoop Dogg recorded his multi-platinum single “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” he had his sizzling dance moves in mind. Unfortunately, the Houston heat had different plans for concertgoers attending his outdoor concert on August 19.

via: Rolling Stone

With temperatures reaching 104 degrees in Houston this past weekend, more than two dozen fans attending Snoop Dogg’s concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday experienced heat-related illnesses, according to reports from USA Today. Among the 35 affected attendees, 16 were transported to a local hospital for treatment and examination.

During the show, the Atascocita Fire Department issued an update on social media, writing: “Atascocita First Responders are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop!”

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion can hold up to 6,500 attendees in its seated area, and its uncovered lawn has a capacity of up to 10,0000 people.

Last summer, pop band 5 Seconds of Summer canceled a concert at the same venue mid-performance after drummer Ashton Irwin began experiencing stroke-like symptoms related to heat exhaustion. Last month, 17 people were hospitalized for heat-related illnesses following an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh.

Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told USA Today that the Montgomery County Hospital District dispatches the fire department to the venue as a precautionary measure. “This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” he shared. “Much credit should be given MCHD for managing the patient load.”

Snoop Dogg’s tour will continue later tonight with a show in Albuquerque as part of the High School Reunion tour with Too $hort and Wiz Khalifa.

