Michael B. Jordan Calls Cops on Home Intruder Who Lied About Being Part of Star’s Security Team to Trespass

Michael B. Jordan is the latest Celebrity to have an unwanted guest show up at his Los Angeles-area home.

According to the outlet, the “Black Panther” star was home at the time but left at some point after the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the actor’s security swiftly called LAPD before escorting him off the property.

As the LAPD investigated the unidentifed man, he allegedly claimed he was part of Jordan’s security team.

The LAPD reportedly took the man’s information and then released him.

Jordan’s team allegedly declined to press charges at first but changed their minds after the trespasser left. Law enforcement reportedly took a trespassing report once Jordan’s team decided to take action.

Page Six reached out to Jordan’s rep for comment and the LAPD to verify the report but did not immediately hear back.

Jordan doesn’t seem too shaken by the incident and was promoting his upcoming film, “Sinners,” on Instagram this week.

The “Creed III” actor last dealt with the police just over a year ago when he crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood, Calif.

The LAPD told Page Six at the time that there was “no evidence of a DUI” but later looked further into the crash after video surfaced of the Ferrari racing another car.

No charges were ever filed against him.

