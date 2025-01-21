Home > NEWS

Metro Boomin Denies That His Rental Yacht Caught Fire, But Confirms He Is Working On Young Thug's Next Album

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Over the past several year Metro Boomin has set the music charts ablaze. But on Sunday (January 19), Local 10 claimed a yacht supposed rented to Metro Boomin caught fire while docked at a strip club near the Miami International Airport.

“Don’t believe everything you see online. Clout got the world in a chokehold. Back to working on [Young Thug’s] album,” Metro wrote via his Instagram Stories. Coincidentally, the post came shortly after reports surfaced of a yacht he rented catching fire near popular Miami strip club Booby Trap.

Nonetheless, the beatmaker and Young Thug share an impressive catalog of collaborations, including 2015’s “Hercules,” the HEROES & VILLAINS standout cut “Trance,” “Stupid/Asking” and “The Blanguage,” among others. Metro also served as executive producer for the Atlanta rapper’s 2023 album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, which boasted features from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and plenty of others.

With reference to upcoming projects, Young Thug has a joint effort with Lil Baby and Future in the works. “Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug’s idea. The whole time, while he’s locked up, I’m talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He’s like, ‘You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto,’” the “Emotionally Scarred” hitmaker told Complex earlier in the month.

“Those are two of the main people that I would say I look up to in the rap game,” he added. “So to be able to spar with them, I feel like that’s sharpened me up a whole lot.”

Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU is up for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, slated to air on Feb. 2 via CBS and Paramount+. Several tracks from the project, like the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” featuring The Weeknd, were also nominated.

