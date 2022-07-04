Method Man Apologizes for Moment He Treated Destiny’s Child Poorly Due to His ‘Low Self-Esteem’ [Video]

Method Man has apologized to Destiny’s Child for an incident that took place at Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon special in 2001.

During a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, Method Man opened up about a time in his life when he battled with “low self-esteem,” admitting his personal struggles often led to him lashing out at others, including peers at Def Jam.

“I didn’t like myself, so I didn’t like anybody fucking else,” he began. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it. My family went through a lot with my ass during that era, man. And I can admit that I did take a lot of my fucking misery out on them, and they did not deserve it. And I took some of my misery out on people at Def Jam that did not fucking deserve it.”

After speaking about his mindset during that era, Meth shared a story about a time when he treated Destiny’s Child poorly after chatting with the group at Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon special in 2001.

“I had met them overseas with Jay, we were all over there,” he shared about meeting Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams at the UK’s MOBO Awards in 1999 alongside Jay-Z and Dame Dash.

“Well, I didn’t meet them with Jay. Jay, Dame, all of us were over there. We were doing the MOBO Awards. That’s like their Soul Train [Awards]. And the girls were there—very nice. This is when it was still four of them, the original members. Very nice, very cordial and all that. I always kept that in in my head, like these are some decent young ladies and shit.”

The Wu-Tang rapper went on to admit he thought the group ignored him when they ran into each other two years later at MTV’s event to celebrate Janet’s career.

“Fast forward, now it’s three members, they got the two new girls,” he said. “We were at Janet Jackson’s Icon and I remember I had just come off stage and where we were sitting, there were nothing but VIPs. We had *NSYNC up here, Destiny’s Child right there, Tommy Lee was over here, [Pamela Anderson]. And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them. Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say what’s up to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.”

Meth continued, “Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just shitted on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that motherfucker. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now—they didn’t even fucking hear me. Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ’head with that Hollywood shit.’”

Looking back at it now, Method Man said his disrespectful attitude still hurts him because “neither Kelly, Beyoncé, or Michelle ever did any-fucking-thing to me.”

“But me being so miserable and in that fucking moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated,” he explained. “Who am I to think that about these girls? They’re here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet fucking Jackson. And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that.”

He added, “I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle—y’all did not deserve that, at all.”

