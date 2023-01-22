Meredith Marks on ‘RHOSLC’ Cast Shakeup: We Need to ‘Bridge the Gap’

Meredith Marks is in agreement with Bravo’s decision to do some serious recasting for ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’

via Page Six:

The reality star talked to Page Six at her namesake boutique during the Sundance Film Festival Friday and agreed the show needed to be lightened up.

“I think we need people who are going to help bridge the gap. Obviously, we’re very divided right now. That’s a problem,” she told us exclusively.

“It’s obviously really hard to have events and do things when we’re not getting along,” she added, possibly referring to the fact that no other “RHOSLC” cast members attended her intimate cocktail party.

“So hopefully we have some people who can come in, lighten the mood and bridge the gap.”

Marks, 51, and her husband, Seth, held the party in honor of the launch of their new podcast, “Hanging by a Thread.” Although the other Housewives weren’t in attendance, she did have support from the franchise’s showrunner, who was overheard saying the new season will start filming in just three weeks.

Although Marks wouldn’t discuss Jen Shah’s recent prison sentencing with us, she said the entire cast had “a lot of really heavy issues” that unfortunately brought the show down.

“It’s coincidence that it just sort of all unfolded together, and it’s just a lot,” Marks said. “It’s very heavy, and sometimes life is heavy.”

Page Six broke the news Friday that Bravo was looking to replace three Housewives, one of which would obviously be Shah as she’s headed to prison for 78 months for wire fraud.

“They held auditions in the fall,” one participant shared. “They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent.”

We’re told Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose are all “safe.”

Bravo has to do something now that Jen Shah is gone.