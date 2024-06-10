Meghan McCain Says Jennifer Lopez Was 'Deeply Unpleasant' on 'The View' | lovebscott.com

Meghan McCain says she has “similar negative stories” about Jennifer Lopez before telling a story about a J.Lo appearance on ‘The View’ in a podcast just one day after taking to X/Twitter to joke her former co-hosts can’t stop talking about her.

Meghan McCain is not a fan of Jenny From the Block. They crossed paths when Jennifer Lopez appeared as a guest on The View, and McCain remembers their interactions being “deeply unpleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J Lo,” McCain revealed on Friday’s episode of her Citizen McCain podcast with co-host Miranda Wilkins.

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president,” the former View host recalled of J Lo. “I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

“I was a host at The View. She was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” McCain added. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f—— minutes.”

McCain also claimed that Lopez came after her podcast in April when she posted a TikTok declaring that the singer is “in her flop era.”

“She had our video taken down,” McCain alleged, explaining that the video was eventually put back up. “We’re beefing with her right now,” Wilkins said.

A representative for McCain told Entertainment Weekly, “We do not know how or why we received a violation notice. We pressed ‘appeal’ and the video was reinstated in a few hours.”

McCain’s podcast guest, TV producer Carlos King, did stick up for Lopez. King said he’s a “huge” J Lo fan and got a much better impression of her when they met earlier in her career in 2001.

“She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage,” King recalled. “Now look, I’m not a dummy. She has since became, like, this global superstar.”

“Megan knows I love Vegas. I went to see J Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life… She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”

Lopez has seemingly been having a rough go of it recently. She and her husband Ben Affleck have reportedly been heading for divorce, living apart and even putting their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion up for sale.

Following reports of underwhelming ticket sales, J Lo canceled her upcoming summer tour to be with her family, and a big Las Vegas residency planned for later this year may also be in trouble.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter last week.

via: RadarOnline.com