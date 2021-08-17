Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out on Afghanistan and Haiti: 'We Are Left Heartbroken ... Speechless' [Photo]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out during an “exceptionally fragile” time.

via: New York Post

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless,” the Megxit duo wrote.

They also weighed in on the devastating earthquake in Haiti. “As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken,” the couple said.

On behalf of the @weareinvictus community on the unfolding events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/djvQnWxekP — Invictus Games Foundation ?? (@WeAreInvictus) August 16, 2021

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

Prince Harry served in the British Army and was deployed to Afghanistan twice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called on people to support organizations performing “critical” humanitarian and charitable work on the crises and for global leaders to “rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues” at the UN General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity,” the statement concluded.

The pair in their post recommended donating to eight organizations, including Women for Afghan Women, National Alliance on Mental Wellness and Mercy Corps, a group delivering aid in Haiti.

The statement comes after a powerful earthquake hit southwest Haiti on Saturday, killing more than 1,000 people and destroying hundreds of homes. On Sunday, Taliban forces regained control of Afghanistan’s capital following President Biden’s withdrawal of American troops.

Please do your research if you plan on giving to organizations to help the people in Haiti and Afghanistan. You want to make sure everything is getting to the people.