DaBaby Jokes About 'Switching' To RnB After Being Canceled Over Homophobic Remarks [Video]

DaBaby is poking fun at the recent cancelation of himself. After being engulfed in controversy surrounding his homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud, the “Red Light Green Light” rapper joked about “switching to R&B.”

via: Rap-Up

In the wake of the backlash following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, the embattled rapper is making light of his troubles. In an Instagram Story featuring his young daughter, DaBaby joked about being “canceled” and having to find another job.

“They done canceled yo daddy twin,” he wrote in his caption.

He even suggested that he may have to change careers and become an R&B singer. “I’m switching to R&B. F**k a rap,” he said while singing along to J. Cole and Miguel’s “Power Trip.”

DaBaby posts that he’s been canceled and switching to R&B ???THOUGHTS ?? pic.twitter.com/IbVbt1NCKI — Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 16, 2021

While he plots his next move, DaBaby is set to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam next Sunday at MetLife Stadium despite being dropped from several festival lineups including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas in the wake of the controversy.

He eventually apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering comments,” but the statement was removed from his social accounts.

His friend and mentor 50 Cent shared his support for the “Ball If I Want to” MC. “Yeah, he will,” he told E!’s “Nightly Pop” when asked if he thinks DaBaby will be able to bounce back. “As long as he keeps his consistency with the music. Remember they canceled Chris Brown like five, six times?”

DaBaby reportedly welcomed a third child this month. DaniLeigh gave birth to a baby girl and DaBaby is believed to be the father.

“They” wouldn’t had to do anything if DaBaby didn’t decide to show his ass.