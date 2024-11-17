Meghan Markle Interview Resurfaces That Reportedly Flashed Red Flags She Was Always Set to Rock Royal Family

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 mins ago

Meghan Markle reportedly continues to party without Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s 2017 interview about her relationship with Prince Harry and the royal family has resurfaced as she continues to party without her husband.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex got into “hot water” with the palace when her face was on a magazine cover with the headline: “She’s Just Wild About Harry!”

Meghan broke the longstanding tradition of silence expected of Windsor girlfriends when she agreed to an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

The interview, conducted by Sam Kashner, was carefully orchestrated by Meghan and her PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, to navigate around sensitive topics, most notably her relationship with Prince Harry.

Ahead of the interview, the Duchess was advised to steer clear of subjects such as racial politics and her blossoming romance with the prince.

Despite the precautions taken, the cover of Vanity Fair’s September 2017 issue primarily focused on Meghan’s relationship with the prince rather than her professional endeavors as an actor, activist, and philanthropist.

This unexpected turn prompted a reportedly “hysterical” reaction from Meghan, who deemed the headline racist due to its associations with a 1939 film, Babes in Arms, which featured blackface.

Her interview also caused a stir within the Palace, with commentators suggesting Meghan “would do things her own way” and “would not be constrained or restricted by protocol or precedent”.

The Vanity Fair interview resurfaced after Meghan was spotted attending a glamourous launch party in Los Angeles with her friends while Harry was nowhere to be seen.

Her public outing has fuelled rumors surrounding the couple “drifting apart” in recent months.

Meghan was spotted wearing a $800 black sleeveless corset as she supported her friend and A-list hairdresser Kadi Lee’s new business venture.

The evening celebrated the launch of Highbrow Hippie Hair Wellness, which the duchess has invested in.

As previously reported, Meghan and Harry have had a growing number of solo public outings since the prince’s 40th birthday.

Recently, the duchess appeared on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital gala wearing a stunning red dress without her husband.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “This surprise visit is Meghan’s return to what she wanted all along by marrying Harry – a showbiz life.

“She’s pitching herself as a red carpet celeb with this, with everything from her red gown to the fact she is going it alone without Harry.

“She’s on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health ‘expert’.

“This is part of a very carefully orchestrated blueprint about how she and Harry are going to continue to lead very separate lives in the spotlight… and, ultimately, a sign they are on the rocks.”

via: RadarOnline.com