Megan Thee Stallion's Stylist Backs Up Tory Lanez Hush Money Claim [Video]

In the summer of 2020 rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion got in an altercation with fellow rapper Tory Lanez resulting in Lanez shooting her in the foot.

As the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez criminal trial creeps closer, Megan stopped by CBS Mornings on April 25 to discuss the July 2020 shooting involving the Toronto rapper. Megan held back tears as she recalled the events that led up to her being shot in the foot and said immediately after she was wounded, Lanez tried to offer her $1 million dollars to keep quiet.

“He’s apologizing, like, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like, ‘Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you’re sorry, just help me.”

Jonathan Wright, Megan Thee Stallion’s longtime friend and hairstylist, stopped by the Beyond The Chair podcast on Friday (April 29) and confirmed the Houston-bred rapper’s account, saying Tory Lanez did offer her hush money while claiming he got in touch with him as well.

“The n-gga DM’ed me!” he said when asked about Lanez allegedly trying to buy Megan’s silence. “I’m like, ‘Yo, you went the wrong way!’”

Wright also recalled his initial reaction to the news of the shooting, while threatening to beat Tory Lanez up if he runs into him.

“I wanted to go beat Tory ass,” he said. “I wanted to go beat Tory ass and it’s still — oh, if he run up, it’s done up.”

Tory Lanez was briefly detained earlier this month after a judge determined he’d tweeted out a message directed at Megan, thus violating a protection order that had been in place. The One Umbrella head quickly posted $350,000 bail and was released soon after.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are expected in court on August 17, with the trial set to begin on September 14. Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years if convicted.

Megan told CBS Mornings that no matter how the trial turns out, this experience has changed her forever.

“I feel like my anxiety is worse,” she said. “I feel like my relationship with people is – has gotten very cold ‘cause I’m not as trusting as I used to be. Like, I got this wall and I don’t want to make any friends. And I’m trying to be as nice as I can to everybody.

“New people, I probably won’t even hold a conversation longer than 30 minutes ‘cause I feel like every time I’m talking, I’m on the verge of tears and I don’t want to have to explain to strangers why I’m crying.”

