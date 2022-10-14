Megan Thee Stallion's Home Broken Into, Hundreds of Thousands in Goods Taken [Photo]

This should be a time for happiness and excitement for Megan Thee Stallion.

She is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend in New York, where she’ll serve as the host and musical guest.

But, back in Los Angeles, TMZ also is reporting that Meg’s home was broken into and robbed. TMZ report that two men, wearing hoodies and gloves smashed a glass door at the back of Meg’s pad Thursday night. Where the men went into the primary bedroom.

The robbers have reportedly taken an estimated $300-$400K in jewelry, cash and electronics from inside the home.

Thank god Meg wasn’t home.