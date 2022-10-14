Lisa Rinna Compares Herself to The Rock as She Says Being Booed at BravoCon Was 'Fabulous'

Lisa Rinna didn’t care about getting booed at BravoCon 2022.

via People:

The actress, 59, opened up to PEOPLE about the mixed reception from fans during her surprise appearance at Friday’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel, saying she was unbothered by the wave of loud boos from the crowd.

“I got booed! It was fabulous,” Rinna told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God’s sake. I loved it. I’ve been in this business for 32 years.”

After the intense fan reaction, the reality star was eager to tell her husband Harry Hamlin, saying, “I’ve never gotten booed in my life. I can’t wait to tell Harry Hamlin I got booed.”

Despite the reception, she is happy to still “have the number one show on cable on Bravo of the Housewives.”

Rinna also revealed that she is not fazed by RHOBH fans who called her hypocritical for her onscreen behavior.

“It’s a TV show, for God’s sake,” she shared. “Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that.”

With all this attention — we’re certain Lisa Rinna is returning to ‘RHOBH’ next season!