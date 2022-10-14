Kevin Hart Reveals His Father’s Death In Tribute Posts: ‘RIP Spoon’ [Photos]

Kevin Hart is mourning his father.

via: Vibe

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), the comedian took to Instagram to reveal that his father had passed away. Hart, 43, didn’t detail how Henry Whitherspoon died but shared a sentimental post captioned with words of gratitude towards his dad. He was 73.

“RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it. Love you dad,” he wrote beneath a series of family photos. “Gone but never forgotten, give mom a hug for me. Y’all did good man. Thank you for everything. I’m a better father because of you ????? We will all make you proud.”

In a follow-up post, the Jumanji star included another picture of his pops, giving an intimate look into their relationship. “RIP Spoon,” the short, affectionate caption read.

In 2017, Kevin discussed his relationship with his father on The Late Night With Stephen Colbert and talked about his father’s mistakes and learning from them.

“I think I’m the best dad walking this earth,” Hart told Colbert. “But I know why I am the way that I am. My dad has a lot to do with that. The mistakes that my dad made, because of that, I now know what being present means. I know what that can do. I know the effect that it’ll have on your child coming up.”

“I was strong enough to deal with it coming up because I have a different attitude. I’m a positive guy. And because of that, my relationship with my dad is amazing now, and my dad understands how I feel and how I look at things, and now my dad is focusing on being the best grandparent.”