Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” has officially gone #1.

The song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 in the peak position, giving Megan her third #1 single — following 2020’s “Savage” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B

via Billboard:

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated Feb. 10, 2024) will update on tomorrow, Feb. 6. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

“Hiss” was released on Hot Girl Productions. (Megan Thee Stallion signed an agreement with Warner Music Group, with Roc Nation continuing to be involved in managing her, as announced Feb. 2.) The song starts as the 1,163rd No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 65-year archives, and the 75th to debut at the summit.

“Hiss” launches with 29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 104,000 downloads sold Jan. 26-Feb. 1, according to Luminate. In addition to the original version’s clean and explicit options released Jan. 26, an instrumental version and clean and explicit “chopped ‘n screwed” mixes arrived Jan. 31.

The single soars in atop both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. Megan Thee Stallion adds her fourth leader on the former, following “Savage” (one week at No. 1), “WAP” (10 weeks) and “Body” (one), all in 2020. She also lands her fourth No. 1 on the latter, after “Savage” (three weeks) and her Cardi B collabs “WAP” (two) and “Bongos” (one, last September).

“Hiss” concurrently opens atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, marking Megan Thee Stallion’s third No. 1 on each ranking. “Savage” and WAP” ruled Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for a respective two and 10 weeks and Hot Rap Songs for three and eight frames, respectively.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me” dips to No. 2 on the Hot 100, following a career-best four weeks at No. 1, while adding a third week atop the Radio Songs chart (75.9 million, up 3%). It leads Rap Airplay for a seventh week and Rhythmic Airplay for a sixth frame and ascends to No. 1 on Pop Airplay, where it’s Harlow’s second leader, after “Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, for one week in November 2021; “Lovin on Me” also topped Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay for two weeks beginning in January.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” falls 2-3 on the Hot 100, following four nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 beginning in October; Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” holds at its No. 4 high; and Tate McRae’s “Greedy” drops to No. 5 from its No. 3 best.

Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything,” featuring Kacey Musgraves, backtracks 5-6 on the Hot 100, after it reigned for a week upon its debut last September. It tops the multimetric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for a 23rd week each and Hot Country Songs for a 19th frame.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” is steady at its No. 7 Hot 100 high.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” jumps 15-8 on the Hot 100, becoming his first top 10. The song surges with 18.5 million streams (up 18%), 800,000 million in airplay audience (up 393%) and 8,000 sold (up 21%).

The 21-year-old Monroe, Wash., native previously charted two Hot 100 entries, each for one week: “Ghost Town” (No. 100, November 2021) and “In the Stars” (No. 82, May 2022). Notably, “Beautiful Things,” released on Night Street Records/Warner Records, becomes the first Hot 100 top 10 for the Night Street imprint, which Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds helms in partnership with Warner. (Imagine Dragons has tallied five Hot 100 top 10s.)

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, 21 Savage’s “Redrum” rises 10-9, two weeks after it debuted at No. 5, and SZA’s “Snooze” descends 9-10, after reaching No. 2, as it leads the multimetric Hot R&B Songs chart for a 28th week.

Congrats Megan!

Thank you thank you thank you ! Thank you GOD, Thank you MAMA HOLLY, Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen! I love you I appreciate you I’m so grateful ????????? likeeee #HISS is number 1 !!! Thank you for RUNNING… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 5, 2024