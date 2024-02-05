The Rock's Daughter Says She's Getting Death Threats Over WWE Controversy | lovebscott.com

Fans have been upset after the announcement that The Rock would be replacing Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 40 main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Rock’s daughter, Ava, who is the General Manager of WWE NXT, noted on Twitter that she has received death threats from fans.

TMZ adds, wrestling fans have been up in arms following Dwayne Johnson’s appearance on SmackDown last week … with many criticizing the move as it seemingly derailed what was brewing between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

“can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW,” Ava — NXT’s General Manager — said on X … adding, “death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr.”

Ava shares that she’s been receiving death threats over the whole Reigns, Rock & Rhodes situation… pic.twitter.com/299dGenn8H — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 5, 2024

Nothing is set in stone when it comes to Rock and RR, but there are rumblings the two could face off at WrestleMania in April … which would piss a lot of fans off, as Cody earned that right after winning the Royal Rumble last month.