The View Star Says Jay-Z's Grammys Speech Was 'Taking Away' From Taylor Swift's Moment [Video]

When you speak truth to power, not everyone is going to like it.

via: EW

The View’s resident Swiftie Alyssa Farah Griffin will seemingly go to war for Taylor Swift — even if it means pushing back against the music industry’s foremost royal couple.

After Jay-Z took the Grammys stage Sunday night to call out the Recording Academy for never awarding his wife, Beyoncé, with an Album of the Year award, Griffin criticized the move for “taking away” from Swift’s historic evening that saw her become the first person in history to win four Album of the Year honors.

“This is a long-standing thing. I think the country has never gotten over that [Beyoncé] didn’t win Album of the Year for I Am… Sasha Fierce, and this goes back to the Taylor drama, she won for Fearless that year. Objectively, I can say I think Beyoncé should’ve won for I Am… Sasha Fierce,” Griffin said Monday during a Hot Topics about the ceremony, going on to say that she “didn’t love” portions of Jay-Z’s speech.

“I just don’t like… it feels like taking away from artists who are winning that night. Beyoncé has been such a support system to Taylor Swift. She showed up to the opening of her Eras Tour movie, Taylor went to hers, and it felt like it was taking away from her making history that night by winning the most Albums of the Year,” Griffin continued, referencing Swift’s eventual Album of the Year victory for Midnights.

JAY-Z CALLS OUT GRAMMYS & DEFENDS BEYONCÉ: #TheView co-hosts share their takeaways from the 66th annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/VFhksy4qIV — The View (@TheView) February 5, 2024

Panelist Sara Haines pointed out, though, that “Beyoncé wasn’t in that category this year,” before legal expert Sunny Hostin defended Jay-Z for sticking up for his spouse.

“I liked that he had the courage to say it for his wife. I like when a couple whose had a tumultuous relationship at times, you see that longevity, you see that love and see them stick up for each other. I liked that part of it. I don’t know that it makes sense that Beyoncé has so many awards and never won Album of the Year. Renaissance was just an incredible moment for everyone, for American culture,” she observed. “I think there’s some sort of discrepancy there in terms of who this country decides is the pop princess, or who this country makes the determination for. Sometimes, I don’t think the country gets it right.”

During CBS’ Grammys ceremony, Jay-Z spoke out against the Record Academy’s voting history as he spoke on behalf of receiving the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“I’m just sayin’, we want y’all to get it right,” the rapper said. “We love y’all… at least get it close to right. And obviously it’s subjective — y’all don’t gotta clap at everything — obviously it’s subjective because it’s music and it’s opinion based. But some things you know… I don’t wanna embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year so even by your own metrics that doesn’t work.”