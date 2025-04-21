Home > NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Uses Her Coachella Set To Respond To Slim Thug Saying She Has A ‘Crush’ On Him

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t interested in Slim Thug in that way. During her Coachella weekend two set, the Hottie Homecoming queen responded to recent comments made by her fellow Houston rapper.

During an Instagram live session, Thug reflected on Meg’s performance at Coachella this past weekend. “Did y’all see Thee Stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around The Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’?” he said, referring to her Coachella performance.

“If that ain’t a ‘I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. So I’m just waiting on my day, kid. I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town! Pick me up!’ It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!”

“I’d say I’m in there. I think I’m in there. What y’all think? I probably can’t keep her; I ain’t gon’ lie. She a lot of energy. You could tell from the twerking. You could tell from the twerking! I ain’t gon’ let her kill me. I can’t pop a Viagra every day! Got damn! But we could have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.”

During Meg’s set for the second weekend of #Coachella, the rapper cleared up any speculation. While dancing to Thug’s ‘Still Tippin’, Meg says to the crowd “and no Slim Thug this don’t mean I want you.. I just like your music babe.”

via: Hot97

