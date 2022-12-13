Megan Thee Stallion Testifies in Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Megan Thee Stallion is in court and testifying.

The rapper took the stand in the trial against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her following an alleged dispute after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home.

via JJ:

On the stand, she gave an emotional testimony to the jury in downtown Los Angeles, saying she didn’t feel good and reportedly said: “I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this.”

Meg claimed her ex-best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris and Tory started to fight while in the car, prompting her to get out of the vehicle, via TMZ.

As she began to walk, she allegedly heard Tory say “dance b-tch” with the gun pointing at her before getting shot. Meg said she began to go into shock.

She then claimed Tory said to her as sirens approached: “Don’t say anything and I’ll give you a million dollars,” and allegedly told her he was already on probation. Meg testified that she remembers thinking about how he was more concerned with going back to jail than shooting her, via the news outlet.

Meg said she never saw Kelsey with the gun.

Prior to the testimony, Tory arrived at the courthouse with his son for the second day of the trial.

Prosecutors say Tory fired the gun, while Tory‘s attorneys have pointed the finger at Kelsey, alleging that she fought with Meg that night.

According to reports, both Tory and Kelsey tested positive for gunshot residue.

The trial is still ongoing and Megan is scheduled to give more testimony throughout the day.