Can't Stop, Won't Stop: Diddy Spotted Holding Hands with Influencer Shawntya Joseph Hours Before Announcing Birth of His Sixth Child

Diddy has yet another new lady in his life.

On Saturday, Diddy announced the arrival of his six child — a baby girl named Love Sean Combs.

Love was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Her mother has been identified as 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.

In photos taken on October 19 — just four days after Love was born — Diddy was spotted out and about in NYC holding hands with yet ANOTHER woman.

The woman seen in the photos holding hands with Diddy is influencer & YouTuber Shawntya Joseph. She has 108,000 followers on Instagram where she often posts photos of herself around the world.

Diddy holds hands with Shawntya Joseph before rapper revealed he'd welcomed SIXTH child with different woman https://t.co/ke0f7gD77W pic.twitter.com/bwWDwHDqnJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 12, 2022

Neither Dana nor Shawntya have been publicly linked to Diddy prior to this past week. As far as the public’s been concerned, Diddy’s been dating Yung Miami.

Clearly Yung Miami is one of several. As long as she’s happy…