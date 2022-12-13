Diddy Wants You to Know Yung Miami Is Not His Side Chick: 'She Is Very Important and Special to Me'

Diddy is clearing the air.

Despite recently fathering a child with a woman named Dana Tran and taking romantic strolls around New York City with Shawntya Joseph , he wants everyone to know that Yung Miami is not his side chick.

He took to Twitter to push back against the narrative that Yung Miami (aka Caresha) is his side chick.

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

It sounds like Caresha wasn’t having it so Diddy needed to step in and say something to defend her honor.