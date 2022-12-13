  1. Home
Diddy Wants You to Know Yung Miami Is Not His Side Chick: 'She Is Very Important and Special to Me'

December 13, 2022 1:47 PM PST

Diddy is clearing the air.

Despite recently fathering a child with a woman named Dana Tran and taking romantic strolls around New York City with Shawntya Joseph , he wants everyone to know that Yung Miami is not his side chick.

He took to Twitter to push back against the narrative that Yung Miami (aka Caresha) is his side chick.

It sounds like Caresha wasn’t having it so Diddy needed to step in and say something to defend her honor.

