Megan Thee Stallion Teases Joint Project & Tour With Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B could be giving fans a joint EP and a tour to go with it soon.

via: HipHopDX

In an interview with Complex promoting her new Flamin’ Hot University initiative with Doritos, the Houston Hottie hinted at dropping a joint project with Cardi and hitting the road afterwards, saying they “are making enough music” to make it happen.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going,” she said when asked about the prospect of doing a project together. “So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

As two of the biggest rappers in the game today, Megan and Cardi have formed a formidable friendship in recent years. They first linked up in 2020 for “WAP,” the raunchy, in-your-face hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and shocked millions around the globe — including Snoop Dogg.

The pair then reunited earlier this month for the similarly sexually-charged “Bongos,” which is already making a splash on the charts having debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100.

Speaking about her collaborative chemistry with the Bronx bombshell in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Megan said: “I feel like we hype each up so well. Anytime she might be feeling a way, I’m definitely her sunshine.”

She added: “She’s so sweet and she’s so kind, and that’s why I really like her — ’cause she’s real. You don’t really come across a lot of raw people. Whatever comes to her mind first, that’s what she’s saying, that’s how she feels … I absolutely love that about her.”

On the solo front, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed to Complex that she’s back in the studio and working on a new album now that the dust has finally settled in the Tory Lanez shooting case.

“I am in such an amazing headspace,” she said. “I’m making music that I really, really love. I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about.

“With this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”