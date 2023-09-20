Jason Kelce Confirms Brother Travis, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are ‘100 Percent True’

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce has claimed that the dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and his Kansas City Chiefs tight end brother, Travis, are true.

via: Page Six

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” Jason, 35, said during Wednesday’s interview with radio station 94WIP when asked about the dating rumors between Travis and the “Bad Blood” singer.

The Philadelphia Eagles center added that he typically stays out of his brother’s business and “out of that world,” before confirming, “But having said that, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

A source confirmed last week that Swift, 33, and the Kansas City Cheifs star, also 33, were “quietly hanging out.”

Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating

They reportedly got together after Travis tried but failed to give Swift his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

After their secret romance made headlines, the duo have been dropping hints ever since.

The Grammy winner wore a necklace with Travis’ birthstone on it. Meanwhile, the NFL star laughed off the chatter.

However, neither Swift nor Travis has confirmed the news.

The “Cruel Summer” singer was most recently seen hitting the town with pal Sophie Turner on Tuesday night.

Swift and the “Game of Thrones” star, both of whom are exes of Joe Jonas, dined at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City before exiting the buzzy eatery with their arms linked.

The pop star had a fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy earlier this year after her breakup from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

Reps for Swift and Travis did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.