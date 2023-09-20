Larry David Slammed Elon Musk for GOP Support While Stuck at Wedding Table Together: ‘Do You Just Want to Murder Kids in Schools?’

Comedy star Larry David once confronted Elon Musk over his support of the Republican Party.

via: Complex

In a new biography simply titled Elon Musk, author Walter Isaacson says the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor approached Musk at WME CEO Ari Emanuel’s wedding in Saint-Tropez on May 28, 2022.

David is a client of Emanuel’s and was on site to officiate the nuptials between the talent agent and his fashion designer bride Sarah Staudinger. The actor was seated at the same table as Musk and that’s when all bets were apparently off.

“Do you just want to murder kids in schools?” David reportedly asked the Tesla CEO, in reference to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting which had happened just days prior to the wedding. The tragedy claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

Per Isaacson, Musk reportedly said he was “anti-kid murder” before David asked how he could still vote Republican.

“His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw,” David said to Isaacson. “Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”

Larry David confronted Elon Musk over his GOP support: ‘Do you want to murder kids in school?’ https://t.co/hHPKSVboWv pic.twitter.com/cHNLeavFOb — New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2023

In his book, Isaacson also recalled how Larry discussed his confrontation with Musk with MSNBC Morning Joe co-anchor Joe Scarborough, who was also seated at the same table at the wedding. “I had told Ari I was not a big fan of Elon, so he seated me with him,” joked Scarborough, who found the situation “amusing.”

According to Scarborough, Musk stayed “pretty quiet” during the exchange. Ari Emanuel, who had become friendly with Musk over the years, clarified that he didn’t mean to create a contentious situation. He told Isaacson, “I actually thought that would be a great table.”