Megan Thee Stallion Gets Hot And Heavy With Boyfriend Pardi On Club's Dance Floor [Photos + Video]

May 09, 2022 10:15 AM PST

Pardison Fontaine understood the assignment during a night out with his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.

Just weeks after performing new single “Plan B” at 2022 Coachella Music Festival, the “Sweetest Pie” raptress threw a party on a club in New York City. She was dancing the night away with her man at the bash, and videos of the pair having fun together were put out on Twitter.

One video saw Pardison picking up Megan and starting to bounce her up and down, with her arms around him. A blue-bird app user posted the video with a caption that read, “Megan and Pardi was going crazy upstairs,” with crying out loud and skull emojis.

Even with all eyes on the two of them, Megan and Pardison continued their dirty dancing. A second video showed the 27-year-old raptress enthusiastically twerking and her partner grabbing her back. The user who uploaded the video wrote, “They needa go home,” followed with crying emojis.

Pardison also appeared to be lifting Megan and took her upstairs in another video. The two appeared to be clingy with each other. The tweet accompanying the video read, “So this what he brought her up there to do…”

Megan first got acquainted with Pardison in 2020, while working on her hit song “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce Knowles. He was credited as one of the songwriters. In 2021, the “WAP” hitmaker confirmed their relationship during her Instagram Live.

“I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi,” the Grammy Award-winning entertainer told her fans, ” ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective…That’s my boo and I really like him.” She then went on to confirm their relationship as she declared, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends. Yeah, he my boyfriend.”

Of course social media reacted, check out some of them below.

