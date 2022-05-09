Megan Thee Stallion Gets Hot And Heavy With Boyfriend Pardi On Club's Dance Floor [Photos + Video]

Pardison Fontaine understood the assignment during a night out with his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.

Just weeks after performing new single “Plan B” at 2022 Coachella Music Festival, the “Sweetest Pie” raptress threw a party on a club in New York City. She was dancing the night away with her man at the bash, and videos of the pair having fun together were put out on Twitter.

One video saw Pardison picking up Megan and starting to bounce her up and down, with her arms around him. A blue-bird app user posted the video with a caption that read, “Megan and Pardi was going crazy upstairs,” with crying out loud and skull emojis.

Megan and Pardi was going crazy upstairs ?? pic.twitter.com/9g9f78gRoy — || Thee Realest Ja || (@meganfatcheeks) May 8, 2022

Even with all eyes on the two of them, Megan and Pardison continued their dirty dancing. A second video showed the 27-year-old raptress enthusiastically twerking and her partner grabbing her back. The user who uploaded the video wrote, “They needa go home,” followed with crying emojis.

Pardison also appeared to be lifting Megan and took her upstairs in another video. The two appeared to be clingy with each other. The tweet accompanying the video read, “So this what he brought her up there to do…”

So this what he brought her up there to do… https://t.co/DcjTKib2sT pic.twitter.com/ZOsTFozzgu — || Thee Realest Ja || (@meganfatcheeks) May 8, 2022

Megan first got acquainted with Pardison in 2020, while working on her hit song “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce Knowles. He was credited as one of the songwriters. In 2021, the “WAP” hitmaker confirmed their relationship during her Instagram Live.

“I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi,” the Grammy Award-winning entertainer told her fans, ” ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective…That’s my boo and I really like him.” She then went on to confirm their relationship as she declared, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends. Yeah, he my boyfriend.”

Of course social media reacted, check out some of them below.

I want my man to toss me around like Pardi toss Megan. Period. She’s 5’10. He’s like 6’4. Have y’all seen this nigga back? Seen him working out? Meg is a rag doll to Pardi and I’m here for it. Bigger girls love getting picked up cuz we always told we too heavy. Toss me. Thx. — Thighra Banks??? (@J_IsforJae) May 8, 2022

Megan and Pardi are a tall ass, thick ass, sexy ass couple. If I could be a fly on the wallllll… — Nooki Goldberg. ? (@TheDreadheadRed) May 8, 2022

Megan has found her king and all the men think they either strong as pardi or just mad cause they know they weak, like damn just take notes.? pic.twitter.com/RzMehbll1O — ??nutELLA (@typemani) May 9, 2022

I’d be smiling ear to ear having the TIME OF MY LIFE if my man was throwing me around like Pardi was with Megan… he stopped for a second and threw her as right back up, it’s a roller coaster ride! pic.twitter.com/LrSnGw0mgW — Me Season? (@PrttyBrownEyes_) May 8, 2022

Mannn I have to hurry and find me a Pardi ? the way he was handling Megan ? — Nikia (@RobinsonToTheKi) May 9, 2022

That video of Pardi and Megan just told me to get back in the gym EXPEDITIOUSLY ??? — Ke. (@KeIVBey) May 8, 2022