Megan Thee Stallion Forced To Cancel “Hot Girl Summer Tour” Stop In Atlanta Due To Water Main Break | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s concert on Friday in Atlanta was canceled thanks to a water main break.

Several hours before she was supposed to hit the stage at State Farm Arena, Meg announced that she wouldn’t be able to perform due to a water break in the city.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.”

Megan has a show planned in Atlanta tomorrow and will perform again on Sunday for those with tickets to Friday’s show.

“We will still move forward with tomorrows show,” she added. “Praying for the people who lost access to water due to this situation.”

The venue also shared a statement Friday, referencing the “unfortunate water main breaks across the city.” According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, water service was stopped in much of the city to repair breaks on a transmission line “that carries large volumes of water to the metropolitan area.” The arena added that it is in communication with the Department of Watershed Management offices to continue on Saturday’s show.

“We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend,” the Arena wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Megan tweeted that she would share a “special announcement” during her Atlanta show. It’s unclear what she’s set to announce.

The news of the postponed show comes as GloRilla, Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour opener, released a new version of their song together, “Wanna Be,” with Cardi B.

Last weekend, Cardi B joined GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion during the New York City stop of Meg’s Hot Girl Summer tour, where the trio debuted the remix. “We had a time last night honey!!!” Cardi wrote about the moment on X.

via: Rolling Stone

