Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Song at Coachella: “Dick Don’t Run Me” [Photo + Video]

After teasing that she’d premiere music at Coachella, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song during her Saturday night set.

via: Revolt

In front of hundreds of thousands of attendees who gathered at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Meg took the stage in a futuristic out-of-this-galaxy silver and black one-piece with matching wraparound shades.

She twerked, changed costumes multiple times, and performed her hits “Megan’s Piano,” “WAP,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage,” and more. But her hotties are still talking about her new track.

The song, which uses the Jodeci “Freek’n You (Remix)” production, is aimed at an ex with each bar more scathing than the one before it.

“Yeah, fuck niggas/ still can’t believe I used to fuck witcha/ I been playing beats because I ain’t planning to be stuck witcha/ Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp bitches/ I’m the only reason that your groupie ass got bitches/ All them hoes wanna look like me/ Bitch most likely/ Only fuckin’ you just to spite me/ So, please don’t get it twisted/ I ain’t trippin’/ I never put my faith in a nigga, I’mma die independent.”

Later in the song, Meg raps, “dick don’t run me, I run dick. You’s a bitch!”

I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping ? I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 7, 2022

A few weeks ago, Meg took to Twitter to let her followers know that she planned on debuting the song on the Coachella stage.

“I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted. “ I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

It’s unclear when Meg plans to release the banger but judging by the response from her hotties, she should probably drop it ASAP. “Put that fawkin new song out now,” one fan tweeted.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform her new song below: